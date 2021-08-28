CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on September 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

