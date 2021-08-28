CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on September 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.