CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 1,215,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.