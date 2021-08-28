Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Down 4%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.07 and last traded at $102.12. 9,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 652,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

