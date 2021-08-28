Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their $18.00 rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.21.

CAS opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.41. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,274 shares of company stock worth $1,873,041.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

