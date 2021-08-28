Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.83.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

