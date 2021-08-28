Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $613,999.25 and $20,078.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

