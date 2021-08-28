Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.