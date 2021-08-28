Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,161 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $212.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

