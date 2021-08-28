CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

