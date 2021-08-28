Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MTTRY remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

