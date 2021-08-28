Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 458,508 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Cellectis worth $72,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

CLLS opened at $14.27 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $648.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

