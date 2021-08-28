Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

