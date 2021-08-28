Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $253.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

