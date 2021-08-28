CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.57 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.57 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

