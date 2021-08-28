Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemed were worth $60,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE traded up $7.39 on Friday, reaching $473.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.31. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

