Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65. The company has a market cap of C$710.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

