Chesnara plc (CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.88 on October 22nd

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.92. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21). The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The company has a market cap of £458.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.82.
