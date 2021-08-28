China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Comparison

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.27 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -72.80 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

