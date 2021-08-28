Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 345.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

