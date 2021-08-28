Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64.
Cipherloc Company Profile
See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.