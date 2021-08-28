Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

