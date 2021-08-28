Citigroup Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 228.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Freshpet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Freshpet by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

