Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $446,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.