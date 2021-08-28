Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

