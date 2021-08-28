Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 161 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $372.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

