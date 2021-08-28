Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

