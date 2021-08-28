Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.