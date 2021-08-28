Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.