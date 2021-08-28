Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,924,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

