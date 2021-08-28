Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.69 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

