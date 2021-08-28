Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

