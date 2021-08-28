Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

