Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $770.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 845,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,585. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.