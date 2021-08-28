Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

