Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 83,524 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 350,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 827,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

