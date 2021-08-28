Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

