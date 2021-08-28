Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 18,726 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 8.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

