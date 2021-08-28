Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

