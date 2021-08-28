Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Clime Investment Management’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

In other Clime Investment Management news, insider John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

