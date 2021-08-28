Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $506,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

