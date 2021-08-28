Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the July 29th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 332,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,162. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

