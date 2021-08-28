Color Platform Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $179,804.82 and approximately $13.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

