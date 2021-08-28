Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $21,656,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

