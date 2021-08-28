Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

