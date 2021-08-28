Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNAF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

