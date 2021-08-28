Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.63

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €137.63 ($161.92) and traded as high as €139.25 ($163.82). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €138.40 ($162.82), with a volume of 316,146 shares trading hands.

ML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.75 ($176.18).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

