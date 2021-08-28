Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.