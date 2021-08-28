Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

