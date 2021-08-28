Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 176,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,364. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

