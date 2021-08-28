Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Comstock Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 616.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

