Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $521.89

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 521.89 ($6.82) and traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.56). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 12,498 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
The stock has a market cap of £830.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.89.
About Conduit (LON:CRE)
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
